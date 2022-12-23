Artist*Ken Christiansen*have updated his*social media
*accounts
*with more images of his official line art for the new*Transformers x Magic Brother?s War*expansion set. We have clean images of the final line art of the following characters and special cards: Prowl robot mode from the* Brothers’ War expansion, Cybertron Plains,*Cybertron Mountains (made up of piles of sparkless Titans), Island (the three aforementioned cards with colors by David Sondered), and*Swamp (with colors by Joana Lafuente) from the* One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall, Secret Lair Drop. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
