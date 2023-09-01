Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:44 PM
Crobot91
Metroplex
Crobot91's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,925
WANTED: Legacy Evolution Toxitron G2 SIDESWIPE
Hi, I'm looking for him loose, mint-in-box or sealed within the Greater Toronto Area.

Willing to buy, but not at scalper prices. Willing to trade in your favour, within reason.

For trade purposes, check my sales/trade thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=84439

Thanks for looking.
