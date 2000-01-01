Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:31 PM
Jeem
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Calgary
2019 MMC Sphinx Toronto/Chicago TFcon Set, Sealed
(Edit: I dunno why I put 2019 in the Thread title.... )

Knocking this set down to $450 from $550 +shipping

Sealed set of 2016 Toronto and Chicago convention exclusive MMC's Sphinx. Numbered out of 500 produced
Located in Calgary, AB

Please check out my other stuff. Thanks

https://sofakingcooltoys.wixsite.com...d-4f6d40a947c0
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: FS-1065.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.1 KB ID: 42845   Click image for larger version Name: FS-1066.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.9 KB ID: 42846  
