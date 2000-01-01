Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Items For Sale or Trade
2019 MMC Sphinx Toronto/Chicago TFcon Set, Sealed
Today, 02:31 PM
#
1
Jeem
Energon
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: Calgary
Posts: 816
2019 MMC Sphinx Toronto/Chicago TFcon Set, Sealed
(Edit: I dunno why I put 2019 in the Thread title....
)
Knocking this set down to $450 from $550 +shipping
Sealed set of 2016 Toronto and Chicago convention exclusive MMC's Sphinx. Numbered out of 500 produced
Located in Calgary, AB
Please check out my other stuff. Thanks
https://sofakingcooltoys.wixsite.com...d-4f6d40a947c0
Woot woot! My own Feedback thread!:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=24846
My For Sale thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51577
