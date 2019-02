Cyberverse "Ultimate" Megatron Review - A Customer Service Journey

So, Transformers Cyberverse "Ultimate" Megatron was my replacement from Hasbro for my missing tire from POTP Punch/Counterpunch. What an end to a six month journey of custom service. Just how "Ultimate" is this guy?? Check it out and see for yourself....I bet you can already guess how this is going to go.