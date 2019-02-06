|
Transformers Trading Card Game ? 3 New Battle Cards Revealed: Field Repair, Power Pun
Care of @Chris_VanMeter on Twitter
, we have 3 more Transformers TCG battle cards reveals to share with you. These new battle cards will give you nice options for your strategy and tactics in the game: Field Repair: (Featuring First Aid and Kup) Repairs 1 damage of one of your characters. Power Punch: (Featuring Menasor) Lets you flip 3 more battle cards when attacking. Underhanded Tactics: (Featuring Skyquake) Does 1 damage to an enemy. If it’s KO’d, you can repair 1 damage from one of your Decepticons. These cards are part of the new Rise Of The Combiners expansion which » Continue Reading.
