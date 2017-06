Sir Prime A Lot Energon Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Airdrie Posts: 840

How does one change an eBay sale to remove Global Shipping Program fees? I bought an item on eBay that had no mention of import fees so I clicked the Buy It Now button to agree to purchase. After I tried to pay for it, it added on $31 in import fees for the Global Shipping Program. The seller is going to cancel the purchase if I don't pay for it soon and is willing to try something but doesn't know how to change it.



How can he send me a new invoice with shipping but remove the import fee?