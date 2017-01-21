Amazon has put up new listings for Transformers: Autocracy Trilogy and Transformers: Optimus Prime, as well as a Transformers: Most Epic Battles paperback, all due in June. Check out the descriptions and covers below! Transformers: Most Epic Battles Paperback – June 13, 2017
Transformers: Most Epic Battles Paperback June 13, 2017 by Bob Budiansky (Author), Bill Mantlo (Author), Simon Furman (Author), Frank Springer (Illustrator), Don Perlin (Illustrator) The most epic battles in Transformers history! This collection of the best vintage bang-ups and brawls from the Generation 1 era is the perfect companion for fans of the Robots in » Continue Reading.
