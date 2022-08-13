Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Dr. Wu Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance) Color Prototype & Variants Images


Third Party company Dr. Wu, via their*Weibo account, have uploaded images of the color prototype of their*new Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance)*plus some new color variants. These are two new cassettes compatible with the Kingdom/Legacy Blaster mold. Both are based in the G1 cassettebots Grand Slam (DWE-08 Patriot Tank) and Raindance (DWE-07 Traveler Plane) and they can combine into a modern version of Slamdance (Sword Dander) which seems to be pretty poseable. To make things more interesting, Dr Wu have also revealed two limited green and black redecos. Interested in these new cassettebots for Blasters? army? Click on the discussion &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dr. Wu Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance) Color Prototype & Variants Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



