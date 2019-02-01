Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:04 PM   #1
legotf
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2017
Location: montreal
Posts: 19
3/5 Fanstoys Dinos for $800 CAD
Hi all

I have 3/5 dinos for sale. They are still sealed mint in box. I also have the other two but I opened them. I had posted this earlier but I realize now that my asking price was not reasonable. I have adjusted things in this post and hopefully I have not offended anyone I was simply not aware of the going rate and neglected to research properly.

Essentially I am looking to sell the three unopened ones

FT-08 GRINDER (Grimlock) $280
FT-05 SOAR - BLUE VERSION (Swoop) $320
FANSTOYS FT-06 SEVER (Snarl) $280

All three for $800

Please let me know if you are interested. I am in downtown Montreal and while I would prefer a face to face transaction I understand that isn't always realistic.

I tried to take a closeup photo of the seal. Please let me know if you are interested in any of them.

Thank you

https://imgur.com/a/bTuSFJw
