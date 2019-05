DNA Design DK-11 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-32 Optimus Prime & SS-35 Jetfire

Once again DNA Design surprises us with a grear upgrade kit for the Studio Series line. Via their Facebook account , we have images of the*DNA Design DK-11 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-32 Optimus Prime, SS-35 Jetfire & Jetpower Optimus Prime. This is quite an impressive and complete set. It includes extra pieces for both SS-32 Voyager Optimus Prime and SS-35 Leader Jetfire*amd improve their combined Jetpower Optimus Prime mode. We have several extra wings, parts, rifle, jet engines, improved Jetpower Optimus Prime feet and a pair of new hands for Jetfire. The final result is very impressive, giving » Continue Reading.