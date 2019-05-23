|
DNA Design DK-11 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-32 Optimus Prime & SS-35 Jetfire
Once again DNA Design surprises us with a grear upgrade kit for the Studio Series line. Via their Facebook account
, we have images of the*DNA Design DK-11 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-32 Optimus Prime, SS-35 Jetfire & Jetpower Optimus Prime. This is quite an impressive and complete set. It includes extra pieces for both SS-32 Voyager Optimus Prime and SS-35 Leader Jetfire*amd improve their combined Jetpower Optimus Prime mode. We have several extra wings, parts, rifle, jet engines, improved Jetpower Optimus Prime feet and a pair of new hands for Jetfire. The final result is very impressive, giving » Continue Reading.
The post DNA Design DK-11 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-32 Optimus Prime & SS-35 Jetfire
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca