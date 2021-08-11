Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,047
Possible First Look At Kingdom Deluxe Puffer (Pipes Redeco)


An image has just surfaced from the internet showing what seems to be our first look at the Kingdom Deluxe Puffer. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official source or confirmation. This figure looks like a redeco of the Kingdom Pipes mold we had seen before, inspired by the G1 Pipes European variant known as “Puffer”. See the image after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Possible First Look At Kingdom Deluxe Puffer (Pipes Redeco) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



