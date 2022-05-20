Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,308

IDW?s Transformers Beast Wars: Deng Issue #17 Cover Artwork



The Retailer Incentive cover credit for Beast Wars issue #17 belongs to artist Kelly Deng. How will Optimus and Megatron defeat their strongest foe to date? The Vok. Will their rivalry get in the way or will they put everything aside to save them and their fellow Cybertronians? Make room on your pull list for this finale on June 22, and in the meantime, sound off on the 2005 boards!



