Magic Square MB-49 Spider Gear & MB-50 Energy (Legends Scale Gears & Windcharger) Col
Magic Square Toys Weibo account have been updated with images of the color prototypes of their new*MB-49 Spider Gear & MB-50 Energy (Legends Scale Gears & Windcharger). These are two new versions of G1 Gears and Windcharger for the competitive Legends scale market. Both toys feature cartoon-accurate design in robot and alt mode and a wide range of poseability, and they are in scale with the rest of Magic Square Legends figures. See the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!