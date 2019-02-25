Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,240

Wizkids To Deliver Brand New Transformers Mini Figures



Wizkids have announced a brand new initiative with Hasbro to bring miniatures figures based on Transformers, G.I. Joe and My Little Pony franchises. Fans can expect to see their favorite characters first appear later this year in both pre-painted and unpainted formats. Much of the WizKids team has grown up with these cherished brands and are thrilled to be bringing them to life with the high definition sculpting processes that our customers have come to love, said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. You can read the full Press Release, after the jump. WIZKIDS ANNOUNCES ENHANCED LICENSING DEAL WITH PARTNER



The post







More... Wizkids have announced a brand new initiative with Hasbro to bring miniatures figures based on Transformers, G.I. Joe and My Little Pony franchises. Fans can expect to see their favorite characters first appear later this year in both pre-painted and unpainted formats. Much of the WizKids team has grown up with these cherished brands and are thrilled to be bringing them to life with the high definition sculpting processes that our customers have come to love, said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. You can read the full Press Release, after the jump. WIZKIDS ANNOUNCES ENHANCED LICENSING DEAL WITH PARTNER » Continue Reading. The post Wizkids To Deliver Brand New Transformers Mini Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/