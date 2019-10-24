Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,664

Attention Siege collectors! Thanks to a news tip of 2005 Boards member*bagofshhh*for sharing in our boards his sighting of the highly expected*War For Cybertron Siege Deluxe Ratchet at US Retail. Siege Ratchet was spotted at DC Chinatown Walgreens. This figure is exclusive to this store in the US. It sure took some time, but now Ratchet is finally available at retail. It’s time to dash to your nearest store to try to grab Ratchet for your Siege collection! Happy hunting!



