Revolutionaries #1 iTunes Preview



Coming this Wednesday is Revolutionaries #1, the next phase in IDW’s Hasbro shared universe.* iTunes have released a preview which you can check after the break.* Description below: THE REVOLUTION MAY BE OVER–but the future is just beginning! Ripped from the pages of the hottest crossover of the year, the REVOLUTION team of John Barber and Fico Ossio continue the action! KUP is a CYBERTRONIAN literally older than the universe; ACTION MAN is the ultimate special agent trying to live up to an impossible legacy; MAYDAY is a G.I. JOE leader trying to rescue her first command; and BLACKROCK is



