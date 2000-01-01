Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top???
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:09 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 50
wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top???
i wanted to buy a couple figs then i found out this guy charges TAX on top even on the shipping..... it kinda killed the deal....
Optimus Puto is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:26 PM   #2
The7thParallel
Classic
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,349
Re: wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top???
Ha!

No. There's no call for tax on eBay unless you're TRU or something. Ballsy cash grab.
__________________
Nothing new at Vic Park TRU.
The7thParallel is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:35 PM   #3
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 364
Re: wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top???
Ask him for his business number.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284
Scrapmaker is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:42 PM   #4
RazzAq
Generation 2
RazzAq's Ebay Auctions
RazzAq's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 106
Re: wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top???
really tax? who the heck does that??
__________________
Collection [] Feedback [] Wanted_List
RazzAq is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:51 PM   #5
Shepp
Maverick Hunter
Shepp's Ebay Auctions
Shepp's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 2,690
Re: wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top???
I remember when selling things I'd list the shipping and shipping taxes separate, but that just resulted in confusion. So now I just give the total and say tax included. That could be what the seller's done as far as shipping goes, you could ask for the package's dimensions and mass to confirm via shipping quote.

As for sales taxes on the item, if the seller is an actual business then I could also see them listing tax. ask for their business number and info, and a physical receipt with all that info too in with the item. Make it like you're tax exempt (six nations, metis status, etc) and you need the info to get the money back at tax time.

Not sure the exact info they would need to give you, might want to check the interwebs for that. I'd give you the details, but unfortunately my family "doesn't qualify" to be tax exempt (boo) despite our government documented native ancestry.

They should give you all the information no problem if they're a legit business. Might even ask for your band number if they can do it on their end.
Shepp is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:09 PM   #6
elburrito
Animated
elburrito's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,823
Re: wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top???
nope, not a chance. (for toys that is)
__________________
Feedback

Sale & Trade
elburrito is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:29 PM   #7
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 60
Re: wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top???
Rather a double edged sword on that one. On one hand, if they are indeed a registered business they are REQUIRED to collect and remit tax (asking for an actual receipt with business number etc is completely fair). However, on the other side, if they're selling on Ebay, they should probably be disclosing in their ad that they will be charging tax on the final price, just the same as they should be disclosing whatever their shipping price is.
omegacanuck is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
BadCube Brawny & Backland w. Quint Journal - Transformers Brawn & Outback
Transformers
TransFormers Triple Changer Blitzwing Decepticon Vintage toy 1985 Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ROTF BRUTICUS MAXIMUS Combiners Set Target EXCLUSIVE 2009 COMPLETE
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Gripper 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Lightspeed 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Flame MISB
Transformers
RARE VINTAGE G.K1983 MACHINE ROBO SERIES MR-27 FIGURE BANDAI ROBOT TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.