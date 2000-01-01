Shepp Maverick Hunter Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Brantford, Ontario Posts: 2,690

Re: wILL YOU BUY from Canadian Ebay sellers that charge TAX on top??? I remember when selling things I'd list the shipping and shipping taxes separate, but that just resulted in confusion. So now I just give the total and say tax included. That could be what the seller's done as far as shipping goes, you could ask for the package's dimensions and mass to confirm via shipping quote.



As for sales taxes on the item, if the seller is an actual business then I could also see them listing tax. ask for their business number and info, and a physical receipt with all that info too in with the item. Make it like you're tax exempt (six nations, metis status, etc) and you need the info to get the money back at tax time.



Not sure the exact info they would need to give you, might want to check the interwebs for that. I'd give you the details, but unfortunately my family "doesn't qualify" to be tax exempt (boo) despite our government documented native ancestry.



They should give you all the information no problem if they're a legit business. Might even ask for your band number if they can do it on their end.





