Verse Comics Licensed Transformers Merchandise At Tokyo Comic Con 2017



Verse Comics is showcasing their licensed Transformers Merchandise at this year’s Tokyo Comic Con floor. The booth is graced by famous artist Kei Zama who will be providing sketches and autographs to the fans. List of merchandise includes t-shirts, hoodies and other assorted items. Some of the artwork featured:*Optimus Prime, Megatron and Rodimus Unicronus. Check out the images, attached with this news post.



