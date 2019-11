optimusb39 Animated Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,590

Re: Wei Jiang KO OS Throttlebots Combined Review I have this set. The quality is nigh on par with the originals and has the same feel in plastic and joint tolerances. Asude from some minor colour varience, mostly on wideload and highway i tend to forget these aren't actually toyworld figures. They compare beautifully next to the other tw combiners