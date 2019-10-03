|
War For Cybertron: Earthrise Leader Class Optimus Prime New In-Hand Images
We can share a new gallery of in-hand images of the highly expected*War For Cybertron: Earthrise Leader Class Optimus Prime*for your viewing pleasure. We have some extra shots of this figure in both modes, proving to be a fine piece of engineering full of G1 spirit. Fans have had a little concern about Optimus’ hands and eyes color. Our first look a the*prototype seen at New York Comic Con
*and some stock images
*showed that the toy had yellow eyes and gray hands. Later, our*first in-hand images of the toy
*showed blue eyes and blue hands. This new set of » Continue Reading.
The post War For Cybertron: Earthrise Leader Class Optimus Prime New In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.