Comic Watch updates our September 2nd New Comic Book Day coverage of IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets & Lies issue #3 with the 5-page preview. Creator credits
: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this series! With Megatron, Shockwave, and the Decepticon brass gone, the power vacuum on Cybertron leads many Decepticon commanders to stake their claims on the world. And with the Decepticons divided, which Autobots will step up to take command? Meanwhile, on » Continue Reading.
