Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,274
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3


Comic Watch updates our September 2nd New Comic Book Day coverage of IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets &#38; Lies issue #3 with the 5-page preview. Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this series! With Megatron, Shockwave, and the Decepticon brass gone, the power vacuum on Cybertron leads many Decepticon commanders to stake their claims on the world. And with the Decepticons divided, which Autobots will step up to take command? Meanwhile, on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NIB Jetfire Transformers siege war for cybertron
Transformers
MASTERMIND CREATIONS MMC R-27 REFORMATTED CALIDUS RODIMUS TRANSFORMERS IDW
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Siege 3 Pack Seeker Ion Storm Acid Storm Nova Storm Sealed MISB
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Dinobot Gigapower HQ-03X Guttur (Snarl) weathered
Transformers
Transformers Collector's Club F.S.S. 4.0 NEEDLENOSE! Displayed only, mint!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.