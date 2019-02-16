Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Toy Fair 2019 ? G2 Siege Megatron Revealed ? Other Siege Figures up for Pre-Order


The Hasbro Panel has just ended, giving us the reveal of an upcoming G2 War For Cybertron: Siege Megatron repainted from the current Siege Megatron mold! In addition to that, pre-orders for Megatron and other recently revealed Siege figures have started going up on our sponsor sites below! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three &#38; Up

The post Toy Fair 2019 – G2 Siege Megatron Revealed – Other Siege Figures up for Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
