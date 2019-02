Today, 04:25 PM #1 GotBot Cybertron Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,180 Custom Siege Optimus and Megatron - The Process of Removing Battle Damage and more

https://youtu.be/l3xXaPwXjUo Following my look at Siege Ultra Magnus, MANY people asked how I successfully removed the battle damage paint apps, so many in fact that I was asked to show the process step-by-step. So, since I still had Megatron and Optimus to go, I figured why not do just that, as well as, explain several other customizing options I did to make both of them just that much more G1 accurate...especially Optimus' truck cab. Hope it helps those seeking to do the same thing.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge