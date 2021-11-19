Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers voice actor Gregg Berger to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is very happy to announce Gregg Berger the voices of Grimlock, Skyfire, Long Haul, and Outback in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He is also known for his role as Odie in Garfield. Gregg will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Gregg Berger is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Gregg Berger to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



