Today, 02:06 AM #1 savagephil Machine War Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: toronto Posts: 212 Selling question? I've decided to sell my older figures since I have no room, so I'm talking about older chug stuff from classics universe generations, fall of cybertron, movie verse Transformers, like leader brawl, jetfire, revenge of the fallen leader optimus prime, Megatron, and some Transformers prime stuff. Ive never sold any of my tfs before.



My question is, is it easier to sell individually? Or better to break em up in all in collections, say a chug collection for sale, which will consist of close to 70 figures, etc, or finally sell the entire storage bin, full of everything above mentioned for one price, any thoughts?

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge