Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page A pause?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:14 PM   #1
Grimlocked
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 79
A pause?
Hey everyone,

Just wanted to get everyone's perspectives as collectors, to collectors. Has anyone else here felt like they wanted to stop collecting out of boredom? After seeing the newly revealed legacy collection, I don't know why but it just looked so uninspiring and cheap. Height of figures seems to have been reduced, paint seems non-existent but I'm unsure if it's because they're prototypes, and overall, the figures looked like they were meant for Cyberverse.

After getting back into collecting during Combiner Wars, it seems like Kingdom was the last hurrah to modernized G1 - Beast Wars designs. There may be more Beast Wars figures coming up, but what else? Prime was great for its time but I feel like they are missing the point on the new Prime Designs. It just seems, boring moving forward. For once, I just feel like collecting will be put on a pause for me since the quality seems to be dipping while the costs are increasing.
Grimlocked is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:34 PM   #2
savagephil
Machine War
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 232
Re: A pause?
Yep, kinda felt like that when I saw the legacy line so far. The pictures made them look like cyberverse. They may end up looking better in hand, so I will be getting skids dragstrip and kickback, voyager blaster comes out with wave 1 and maybe core class igunas.

Only silver lining is you can pick and choose which characters now instead of getting an entire wave. I will pick the characters I need, finish the be predacons and whatever g1 character . But mainly focus on studio series 86
savagephil is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations
Transformers
Transformers Generations
Transformers
1986 Hasbro Panini Transformers Sticker Pack
Transformers
Transformers 1986 G1 GALVATRON Laser Cannon Figure Working & Instructions 100%
Transformers
Transformers G1 Decepticon SIXSHOT Figure Six Changer Robot Guns 100% 1987
Transformers
Transformers G1 1986 Sky Lynx Autobot Action Figure Vintage Complete Working
Transformers
2008 Hasbro Transformers Animated: Leader Bulkhead Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.