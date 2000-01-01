|
A pause?
Hey everyone,
Just wanted to get everyone's perspectives as collectors, to collectors. Has anyone else here felt like they wanted to stop collecting out of boredom? After seeing the newly revealed legacy collection, I don't know why but it just looked so uninspiring and cheap. Height of figures seems to have been reduced, paint seems non-existent but I'm unsure if it's because they're prototypes, and overall, the figures looked like they were meant for Cyberverse.
After getting back into collecting during Combiner Wars, it seems like Kingdom was the last hurrah to modernized G1 - Beast Wars designs. There may be more Beast Wars figures coming up, but what else? Prime was great for its time but I feel like they are missing the point on the new Prime Designs. It just seems, boring moving forward. For once, I just feel like collecting will be put on a pause for me since the quality seems to be dipping while the costs are increasing.