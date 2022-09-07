The official Takara Tomy Hobby Channel YouTube Channel
*have uploaded a new official promotional video of the upcoming preoduct including Transformers Masterpiece MPG-04 Trainbot Suiken. We have a look at the color prototype of Suiken’s robot mode and his realistic*Tokai-type 153 Express locomotive. Full reveal is planned for October 2022, and due to be released in June 2023. To top it all we also have teaser images of the next and final Masterpiece Trainbots*MPG-05 Seizan and MPG-06 Kaen which will be officially revealed in January and April 2023. See the images and the promotional video after the jump and then » Continue Reading.
