Today, 08:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy Official St


Via Amazon Japan we have our first official images of the new Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy for our viewing pleasure. After our first small and blurry image, we finally have an official confirmation of this*Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy-style redeco of the Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Optimus Prime. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new dark color scheme. Price and release date are yet to be revealed, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Interested in this new black redeco? Click on the discussion link below and sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Movie Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy Official Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



