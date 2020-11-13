|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotr
It seems 2020 is still giving us new toys at shelves. 2005 Board member Doctor Reggae*shared in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron*at US retail. Kingdom Core class Optimus Prime was spotted at Target in Grove City, Ohio. Their wave partners Rattrap and Vertebreak should surface soon. To top it all, the new Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron
was spotted at the same store. This figure is a Target exclusive in the US.
The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca