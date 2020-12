Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotr

It seems 2020 is still giving us new toys at shelves. 2005 Board member Doctor Reggae*shared in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron*at US retail. Kingdom Core class Optimus Prime was spotted at Target in Grove City, Ohio. Their wave partners Rattrap and Vertebreak should surface soon. To top it all, the new Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron was spotted at the same store. This figure is a Target exclusive in the US.