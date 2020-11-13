Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotr
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,945
Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotr


It seems 2020 is still giving us new toys at shelves. 2005 Board member Doctor Reggae*shared in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class &#38; Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron*at US retail. Kingdom Core class Optimus Prime was spotted at Target in Grove City, Ohio. Their wave partners Rattrap and Vertebreak should surface soon. To top it all, the new Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron was spotted at the same store. This figure is a Target exclusive in the US.

The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 1 Core Class & Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Lot total of 6
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Predacon Razorclaw
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Battle Ops Bumblebee Metallic Costco Exclusive RTF RoTF HFTD MISB
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Takara Transformers Generations Selects Seacon Kraken Seawing MISB Exclusive
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.