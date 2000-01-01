Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page True Origins
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:24 AM   #1
imfallenangel
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 588
True Origins
For anyone interested, I started a fanfic comic using actual sets and figures....

And no cheesy stuff, I'm going full-story and giving it a lot of attention and time to try and do this right.

I am pulling the best logical aspects of every version of TFs series to create a cohesive universe that does settle all of the "questionable" aspects of TFs, as throughout the years, they keep being reinvented and never in a way that makes actual sense nor provide a definitive "origin" story that explains everything.

I'm up to the 6th part at the time of this post and have a few more to go for just the first chapter of the story.

I hope that you'll enjoy it!

Including my cover and the first page as a sample...(but it does get better...)

https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...igins.1192951/
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 00-Cover.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.1 KB ID: 46499   Click image for larger version Name: 01-Page-01.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.2 KB ID: 46500  
__________________
If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
imfallenangel is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generation Toy GT-04 J4ZZ Masterpiece Scale 3rd Party Jazz
Transformers
Transformers lot Vintage G1, Gobot, Mcdo And More, 80?s
Transformers
G1 Transformers Megatron Gun Only Walther P-38 Good Condition
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Ratchet MISB Authentic
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Soundwave With Buzzsaw Reissue Walmart
Transformers
Transformers Generations Voyager Class Titans Return GALVATRON Action Figu
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.