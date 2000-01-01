Today, 11:24 AM #1 imfallenangel Robot in Disguise Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 588 True Origins



And no cheesy stuff, I'm going full-story and giving it a lot of attention and time to try and do this right.



I am pulling the best logical aspects of every version of TFs series to create a cohesive universe that does settle all of the "questionable" aspects of TFs, as throughout the years, they keep being reinvented and never in a way that makes actual sense nor provide a definitive "origin" story that explains everything.



I'm up to the 6th part at the time of this post and have a few more to go for just the first chapter of the story.



I hope that you'll enjoy it!



Including my cover and the first page as a sample...(but it does get better...)



https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...igins.1192951/ For anyone interested, I started a fanfic comic using actual sets and figures....And no cheesy stuff, I'm going full-story and giving it a lot of attention and time to try and do this right.I am pulling the best logical aspects of every version of TFs series to create a cohesive universe that does settle all of the "questionable" aspects of TFs, as throughout the years, they keep being reinvented and never in a way that makes actual sense nor provide a definitive "origin" story that explains everything.I'm up to the 6th part at the time of this post and have a few more to go for just the first chapter of the story.I hope that you'll enjoy it!Including my cover and the first page as a sample...(but it does get better...) Attached Thumbnails __________________

If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

