For anyone interested, I started a fanfic comic using actual sets and figures....
And no cheesy stuff, I'm going full-story and giving it a lot of attention and time to try and do this right.
I am pulling the best logical aspects of every version of TFs series to create a cohesive universe that does settle all of the "questionable" aspects of TFs, as throughout the years, they keep being reinvented and never in a way that makes actual sense nor provide a definitive "origin" story that explains everything.
I'm up to the 6th part at the time of this post and have a few more to go for just the first chapter of the story.
I hope that you'll enjoy it!
Including my cover and the first page as a sample...(but it does get better...)
https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...igins.1192951/