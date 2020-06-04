|
KFC Toys E.A.V.I. Phase 6B Dumpyard, 6C Castoff, 6D Scraps, 6E Dregs & 6F Gunker (G1
Via Weibo
, third party company KFC Toys have shared images of the color prototypes of their* E.A.V.I. Phase 6B Dumpyard, 6C Castoff, 6D Scraps, 6E Dregs & 6F Gunker. These are great molds to build an army of Junkions for your collection. KFC is offering a re-issue of their 6B Dumpyard
*and adding four Junkion variants with different accessories and interchangeable heads for a plethora of display options. Each figure*measures around 7.9 inches (20 cm) and they are scheduled for release around June and August this year. Check all the mirrored images after the jump. Interested in adding these » Continue Reading.
