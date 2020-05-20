Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
War For Cybertron Earthrise ?Sleep Mode? Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


Thanks to SwiftTransform*on Youtube, we have a good set of in-hand images of the rumored*War For Cybertron Earthrise “Sleep Mode” Optimus Prime. As seen in our first image of this figure, this is a redeco of Earthrise Leader class Optimus Prime inspired by Optimus Prime’s death scene from the classic Transformers The Movie animated film. We have a black and gray Optimus Prime with some new remolds and details showing battle damage parts. The images show Optimus with a pair of guns, but they seem to be generic weapons from other toys. We have some comparison shots next to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post War For Cybertron Earthrise “Sleep Mode” Optimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



UsernamePrime
Re: War For Cybertron Earthrise ?Sleep Mode? Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Seems like the only pose this should be in is laying down flat on a table. I'm half expecting to see prime die once again in the Netflix series followed by a voyager Rodimus release.
