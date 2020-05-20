|
War For Cybertron Earthrise ?Sleep Mode? Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
Thanks to SwiftTransform*on Youtube, we have a good set of in-hand images of the rumored*War For Cybertron Earthrise “Sleep Mode” Optimus Prime. As seen in our first image of this figure
, this is a redeco of Earthrise Leader class Optimus Prime inspired by Optimus Prime’s death scene from the classic Transformers The Movie animated film. We have a black and gray Optimus Prime with some new remolds and details showing battle damage parts. The images show Optimus with a pair of guns, but they seem to be generic weapons from other toys. We have some comparison shots next to » Continue Reading.
