The official website of Hasbro Studios has updated their official website to reflect information of the current season of Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force season synopsis (contains SPOILERS!): "Combine and conquer Season 4 with your favorite Transformers: Robots in Disguise. Bumblebee's rogue team of young Autobots increases their sphere of influence and their fight against the Decepticons from the Antarctic to the moon! Whether handling road races or runaway trains, fugitives or viruses, this team is out of the shadows and ready to combine and conquer!