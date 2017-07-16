|
Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Updated Show Information
The official website of Hasbro Studios has updated
their official website to reflect information of the current season of Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force season synopsis (contains SPOILERS!): “Combine and conquer Season 4 with your favorite Transformers: Robots in Disguise. Bumblebees rogue team of young Autobots increases their sphere of influence and their fight against the Decepticons from the Antarctic to the moon! Whether handling road races or runaway trains, fugitives or viruses, this team is out of the shadows and ready to combine and conquer! Blurr Roll into adventure with new teammates » Continue Reading.
