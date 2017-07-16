Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Updated Show Information


The official website of Hasbro Studios has updated their official website to reflect information of the current season of Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Combiner Force season synopsis (contains SPOILERS!): “Combine and conquer Season 4 with your favorite Transformers: Robots in Disguise. Bumblebees rogue team of young Autobots increases their sphere of influence and their fight against the Decepticons from the Antarctic to the moon! Whether handling road races or runaway trains, fugitives or viruses, this team is out of the shadows and ready to combine and conquer! Blurr Roll into adventure with new teammates &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Updated Show Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
