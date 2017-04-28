Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,482

Masterpiece MPM-4 Optimus Prime Comparison Size Images



From the same weibo user @NOTRAB who posted leaked in-hand images of Masterpiece MPM-4 Optimus Prime, comes a set of comparison images comparing the said figure next to Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen Leader Class Optimus Prime. The images show that the toy is nearly the height of the old figure with major improvements made in certain areas. Thanks to 2005 Boards oku and BLNadal for sharing the pictures in our forums. You can click on the bar to check the pictures and then sound off at the 2005 boards.



