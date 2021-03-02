Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Ken Christiansen Airazor Concept Art


Artist Ken Christiansen*continues sharing*more of his*Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom concept art. Following*Cheetor,*Blackarachnia,*Rattrap,*Optimus Primal and Megatron, now it’s turn of Airazor. Check out the mirrored robot and falcon mode concept art images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Ken Christiansen Airazor Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



