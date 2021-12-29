Third party company Newage Toys, via their*Weibo account
, have shares images of the color prototype of their*H42 Shean (Legends Scale G1 Mirage)*and all his upcoming variants. H42 Shean is an impressive 7.6 cm tall cartoon-accurate Mirage for the Legends scale. This figure will have die-cast parts for the toes and car spoiler, and two alternative missiles for the shoulder cannon (which is integrated in the transformation). As usual, Newage have also revealed several variants of this mold as follows: H42EX Shean – Toy colors. H42T Shean – Clear plastic H42B Lamont Cranston – Shattered Glass Miragem based on the » Continue Reading.
