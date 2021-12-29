Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H-42 Shean (Legends Scale G1 Mirage) & Variants Color Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,643
Newage H-42 Shean (Legends Scale G1 Mirage) & Variants Color Images


Third party company Newage Toys, via their*Weibo account, have shares images of the color prototype of their*H42 Shean (Legends Scale G1 Mirage)*and all his upcoming variants. H42 Shean is an impressive 7.6 cm tall cartoon-accurate Mirage for the Legends scale. This figure will have die-cast parts for the toes and car spoiler, and two alternative missiles for the shoulder cannon (which is integrated in the transformation). As usual, Newage have also revealed several variants of this mold as follows: H42EX Shean – Toy colors. H42T Shean – Clear plastic H42B Lamont Cranston – Shattered Glass Miragem based on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H-42 Shean (Legends Scale G1 Mirage) & Variants Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime 100% Complete Canadian Version Rare
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas Action Figure New
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
Ratchet #13 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #1 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
StarScream #9 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Card New
Transformers
transformers masterpiece Dinobot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:02 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.