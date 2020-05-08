|
Transforrmers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee New Stock Images
Via a Thailandese Facebook group
*we have a new set of stock images of the the new*Transforrmers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee. The new images show the classic G1 fembot posability range and accessories. We can see that Arcee seems to have a good stability for a figure with her design and backpack. The figure will include a gun, long rifle (which can be carried ik alt mode), blast effects and a claw/spike for the alt mode. A very nice addition to the G1 Masterpiece line. Check all the images after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
