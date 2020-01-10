|
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1514
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1514 Hi, Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com
. #1 Hot Items Takaratomy Mall DIACLONE DA-52 VERSERISER VOL.1. New Listing! Preorder. Available in end of May 2020. US57.50 Takaratomy Mall DIACLONE DA-52 VERSERISER VOL.1. Preorder. Available in End of May 2020.
Vecma » Continue Reading.
The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1514
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.