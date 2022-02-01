|
Today, 05:04 PM
#1
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Legacy G2 Laser Prime
Earlier this week I looked way back at the original G2 Laser Optimus Prime, only seems fitting I look at the latest Legacy update too!
https://youtu.be/1xWnI-KFFHA
Today, 05:28 PM
#2
Re: Legacy G2 Laser Prime
I am looking forward to this dude.
