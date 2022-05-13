Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Collaborative Top Gun Maverick Re-Release Set for July
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,268
Transformers Collaborative Top Gun Maverick Re-Release Set for July


For those that missed out on the Transformers X Top Gun Maverick collaboration figure, good news. Walmart will be exclusively re-releasing the figure for pre-order on July 21st, 2022. This is the first day of SDCC 2022, which is based in San Diego where a lot of the original and assuming new movie takes place. No word yet on price or ship dates, stay tuned for more information as it pops! Transformers: Collaborative: Top Gun Mash-Up, Maverick Robot (Ages 8 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: $44.99/ Available: October 2022) Worlds collide in this TRANSFORMERS-Top Gun mash-up pack! The iconic Grumman &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Collaborative Top Gun Maverick Re-Release Set for July appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.