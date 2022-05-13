Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,268

Transformers Collaborative Top Gun Maverick Re-Release Set for July



For those that missed out on the Transformers X Top Gun Maverick collaboration figure, good news. Walmart will be exclusively re-releasing the figure for pre-order on July 21st, 2022. This is the first day of SDCC 2022, which is based in San Diego where a lot of the original and assuming new movie takes place. No word yet on price or ship dates, stay tuned for more information as it pops! Transformers: Collaborative: Top Gun Mash-Up, Maverick Robot (Ages 8 and Up/ Approx. Retail Price: $44.99/ Available: October 2022) Worlds collide in this TRANSFORMERS-Top Gun mash-up pack! The iconic Grumman



