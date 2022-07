Collectingtoys Kid of the 80's Join Date: Sep 2016 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,238

87render - Transformers: Starscream OVA film



We appreciated his earlier work in this thread back in January.



He's back with another one and it is infinitely better than most of the garbage that Hasbro's media team has put out in the last few years. There's talent out there, Hasbro needs to employ this guy.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPWnVuIHv8M&t=186s

Whomever this person is, the work is spectacular!

We appreciated his earlier work in this thread back in January.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=84703

He's back with another one and it is infinitely better than most of the garbage that Hasbro's media team has put out in the last few years. There's talent out there, Hasbro needs to employ this guy.



