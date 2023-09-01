Today, 12:05 PM #1 Tekkamanraiden G1 Original Join Date: Feb 2009 Location: London, ON Posts: 4,043 Tekkamanraidens retiring from collecting sale



It's been a while since I posted, kinda lost the passion for collecting I once had.



I've got a decent sized dinobots collection I'm looking to sell so I'm going to start with my most recent purchases.



86 Movie Grimlock MISB $75

86 Movie Slug MISB $75

86 Movie Sludge MIB $75







First two haven't been opened and the last was opened to make sure it was in good shape.



Shipping would be $20 each but I would be willing to sell all 3 for $200 and I would include free expedited shipping anywhere in Canada. Morning all,It's been a while since I posted, kinda lost the passion for collecting I once had.I've got a decent sized dinobots collection I'm looking to sell so I'm going to start with my most recent purchases.86 Movie Grimlock MISB $7586 Movie Slug MISB $7586 Movie Sludge MIB $75First two haven't been opened and the last was opened to make sure it was in good shape.Shipping would be $20 each but I would be willing to sell all 3 for $200 and I would include free expedited shipping anywhere in Canada.

Incoming :

Looking For :

Waiting For :



Feedback __________________Feedback http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772 Last edited by Tekkamanraiden; Today at 12:08 PM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

