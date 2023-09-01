Morning all,
It's been a while since I posted, kinda lost the passion for collecting I once had.
I've got a decent sized dinobots collection I'm looking to sell so I'm going to start with my most recent purchases.
86 Movie Grimlock MISB $75
86 Movie Slug MISB $75
86 Movie Sludge MIB $75
First two haven't been opened and the last was opened to make sure it was in good shape.
Shipping would be $20 each but I would be willing to sell all 3 for $200 and I would include free expedited shipping anywhere in Canada.