Tekkamanraiden
Tekkamanraidens retiring from collecting sale
Morning all,

It's been a while since I posted, kinda lost the passion for collecting I once had.

I've got a decent sized dinobots collection I'm looking to sell so I'm going to start with my most recent purchases.

86 Movie Grimlock MISB $75
86 Movie Slug MISB $75
86 Movie Sludge MIB $75



First two haven't been opened and the last was opened to make sure it was in good shape.

Shipping would be $20 each but I would be willing to sell all 3 for $200 and I would include free expedited shipping anywhere in Canada.
