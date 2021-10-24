|
TFcon Baltimore 2021 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full
TFcon
Baltimore 2021 is under way this weekend and the crew over there were kind enough to send through the 3rd Party Panel slides in full!* Read on to check out all that was shown from the various companies.* Make sure to hit the Third Party Discussion Forum
to talk about each project! Iacon 3D Labs Studio Series 86 Grimlock upgrade kit Iron Factory EX-49 P The Last Prophet (Alpha Trion) EX-54 Bayrazor (Beachcomber) EX-20 PTyrant’s Wing Phantoscope (Nacelle) EX-20 DTyrant’s Wing Desert Rose (G2 Sandstorm) EX-58 Hometown Watcher (Huffer) EX-55 Surfing Arrow (Seaspray) EX-46 M Mukurokumoki (Banzaitron) » Continue Reading.
The post TFcon Baltimore 2021 – 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca