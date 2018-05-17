|
Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 5 Now Online
What exactly happened to the Requiem Blaster
? Get that and many more questions answered in “Athenaeum Sanctorum,” episode 5 of Machinima’s Power of the Primes! Hot on the heels of our heroes, Overlord and Rodimus Cron confront the Dinobots and gain vital information as to the team’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, the team learns the tragic fate of one of the Thirteen. View it via the go90 app,*go90
website or from this link: Athenaeum Sanctorum – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr
Review » Continue Reading.
The post Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 5 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.