Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 5 Now Online


What exactly happened to the Requiem Blaster? Get that and many more questions answered in “Athenaeum Sanctorum,” episode 5 of Machinima’s Power of the Primes! Hot on the heels of our heroes, Overlord and Rodimus Cron confront the Dinobots and gain vital information as to the team’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, the team learns the tragic fate of one of the Thirteen. View it via the go90 app,*go90 website or from this link: Athenaeum Sanctorum – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy &#124; go90 while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr Review &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 5 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



