Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member Type-R for sharing the*Star Wars Powered By Transformers – Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader New Color Images. The images surfaced on ToysRUs Japan website here
. We had previously reported the Vader mode only as a gray prototype here
*but now we can see Vader showing his final colors, and he looks very nice. We are sure many fans will be pleased with this new line. The description on*ToysRUs Japan website confirms the inclusion of the 5 Stormtroopers and Darth Vader mini-figures. You can see the pictures after the jump, and then sound off » Continue Reading.
The post Star Wars Powered By Transformers – Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader New Full Color Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...