Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Star Wars Powered By Transformers ? Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader New Full Color Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,026
Star Wars Powered By Transformers ? Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader New Full Color Images


Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member Type-R for sharing the*Star Wars Powered By Transformers – Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader New Color Images. The images surfaced on ToysRUs Japan website here. We had previously reported the Vader mode only as a gray prototype here*but now we can see Vader showing his final colors, and he looks very nice. We are sure many fans will be pleased with this new line. The description on*ToysRUs Japan website confirms the inclusion of the 5 Stormtroopers and Darth Vader mini-figures. You can see the pictures after the jump, and then sound off &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Star Wars Powered By Transformers – Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader New Full Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW LARGE TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATOR G1 MECH FANS TOYS MF-17 HERCULES COMBINED 6 R
Transformers
NEW Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Sideswipe Lambor LP500S Action Figures
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Jetfire MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.