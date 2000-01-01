Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:18 PM   #1
Bridgemagnet
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Moonbase Alpha
Posts: 24
Titan Returns Loudmouth - fun little vehicle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrS45R1O184

Good in all three modes, but it could definitely benefit from additional paint.
Today, 10:43 PM   #2
optimusb39
Masterpiece
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,008
Re: Titan Returns Loudmouth - fun little vehicle
got this one. just a cute little minicon sports car. driving around, sporting a head, wait... what?!
