Today, 10:16 PM #1 Bridgemagnet Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2016 Location: Moonbase Alpha Posts: 24 Titan Returns Crashbash - this guy is was definitely not molded correctly



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn0N8HPjDaE



There is something really wrong with the size of the grey pieces, they are slightly too large for the production design. The 5mm peg is too large to fit 5mm holes, and there are stress marks on the parts out of the box. There is something really wrong with the size of the grey pieces, they are slightly too large for the production design. The 5mm peg is too large to fit 5mm holes, and there are stress marks on the parts out of the box.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge