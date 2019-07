TFNation 2019 Full Weekend Schedule Revealed

TFNation 2019 is a bit more than a month away – and that means that the* schedule for this year's convention *has now been announced! Highlights of this year's show include: IDW Retrospective – Join us as we look back and celebrate the wealth of characters and stories created in the first phase of IDW's G1 Transformers universe. The Gundam Wing – In association with Anime Limited and Gundam Mad and in celebration of it's 40th anniversary we are thrilled to introduce you to The Gundam Wing at TFNation! The Improvacons – Peter Spellos' Improvacons entertain us with their improv' games,