TFNation 2019 Full Weekend Schedule Revealed
TFNation 2019 is a bit more than a month away and that means that the*schedule for this years convention
*has now been announced! Highlights of this years show include: IDW Retrospective – Join us as we look back and celebrate the wealth of characters and stories created in the first phase of IDW’s G1 Transformers universe. The Gundam Wing – In association with Anime Limited and Gundam Mad and in celebration of it’s 40th anniversary we are thrilled to introduce you to The Gundam Wing at TFNation! The Improvacons – Peter Spellos’ Improvacons entertain us with their improv’ games, » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
