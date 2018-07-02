Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,570

The Chosen Prime Newsletter for July 2, 2018 TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! Greetings from The Chosen Prime! We will be at TFCon Toronto, July 13-15, so if you’re attending definitely come by our booth and say hello! For tickets or more information, visit* TFCon.ca We have a number of new arrivals and pre-orders available, presented below. Let us know if there’s a particular product you’re looking for that isn’t listed here or on the website. Happy shopping! LATEST PRE-ORDERS





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.