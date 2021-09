Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Found In-Hand Images ? Found In Canada

In a totally unexpected turn of events, the Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up has been found in Canada just a few hours after his official reveal and pre-orders. The images come courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member*Banshee*who was lucky to find Draculus at* Collection Mania , an independent toy store in Longueuil, Quebec for $69.99 CAD ($55.14 approximately). We have a closer look a this figure (Titans Return Mindwipe remold), the VHS tape style packaging and the necessary black cape for this release. This is sure a surprising sighting which seems similar to the recently spotted Kingdom Wave 4 » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Found In-Hand Images – Found In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM