Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Found In-Hand Images ? Found In Canada
In a totally unexpected turn of events, the Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up has been found in Canada just a few hours after his official reveal and pre-orders. The images come courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member*Banshee*who was lucky to find Draculus at*Collection Mania
, an independent toy store in Longueuil, Quebec for $69.99 CAD ($55.14 approximately). We have a closer look a this figure (Titans Return Mindwipe remold), the VHS tape style packaging and the necessary black cape for this release. This is sure a surprising sighting which seems similar to the recently spotted <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/09/07/first-look-at-transformers-kingdom-deluxe-shadow-panther-waspinator-packaging-440682">Kingdom Wave 4 » Continue Reading.
